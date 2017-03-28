Spartans have new outlook on upcoming softball season - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Spartans have new outlook on upcoming softball season

On a brisk day and gloomy day the Sentinel Spartans are taking their hacks and getting ready for the upcoming season. Like the weather its been a gloomy last few years for Sentinel but they’re hoping with a new coaching change and an experienced roster the sun will come out of the clouds this year. 

“I just think it’s super exciting to have big expectations for a season we haven’t been great in the past, especially my freshman year we went 0-27, so I think just being able to have a really good outlook on the season is exciting,” said Senior Halle Nurse. 

After being an assistant last year Dustin Delridge is now leading the purple and gold. 
With three pitchers and a roster with experience the he knows this year could be different than the past, but they aren’t skipping any steps. 

“Every day our expectations get higher and we get back to the basics first things first you have to do step one to get to step two and everyday,” said Sentinel Head Coach Dustin Delridge. 

Another reason to be optimistic this year for the Spartans is the power arms in the west have graduated. Big Sky’s Macey Newbary and Glacier’s Ali Williams and their hundreds of strikeouts are no longer in high school. 

“The pitchers have defiantly graduated, at least the big ones, so I mean we are not getting cocky and know we have to compete but it’s nice to see maybe we have a better chance than ever before,” said Nurse. 

So for the first time in awhile the state tournament is on the Spartans minds. 

“I think definitely a good season for us would be going to state i think since we haven’t been to state in five years that going to state would be a pretty successful season for us,” said Senior catcher Taylor Holmes. 

