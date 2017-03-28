18 million approved for Flathead High School renovations

Flathead voters recently approved an 18 point 2 million dollar upgrade to Kalispell school facilities. This includes renovations to Flathead High School.

Contractor Eric Enz is overseeing the improvements, he says teams have started meeting with Flathead high school administration to start the preliminary designs.

New features include a new gym, locker room and classrooms complete with open flexible learning space.

The need for a new building came last year when those with the high school announced the building was not up to code.

Construction on the new building will start in early April. And the project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2019.