Going-to-the-Sun Road plowing begins next week

Lauren Alley with Glacier National Park tells us plowing crews are hard at work in the west part of glacier clearing campgrounds. Next week they will likely start plowing the east side of Two Medicine road.

Next week workers on the west and east sides of Glacier Park will start clearing Going to the Sun Road and in late spring will meet in the middle, opening up Going to the Sun road.

Alley tells us Chief Mountain Road near the Canadian border is being cleared as well.