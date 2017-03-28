Woman Conservationist of the Year awarded to Missoulian

The National Wildlife Federation and Montana Conservation Voters honored Amy Cilimburg at the Woman Conservationist of the Year for her leadership in conservation and climate action.

Cilimburg most recently spearheaded the creation of Climate Smart Missoula, a hub organization that fosters partnership and action to address climate change in the Missoula community. In less than two years, "Climate Smart Missoula has burgeoned into a real force and asset to the community and the planet," the National Wildlife Federation said in a release.

They added that as a longtime environmental leader, Cilimburg also has a strong history with outdoor education and Montana Audubon, where she focused on climate change and other issues important to Montana bird conservation.

The award sets out to recognize women and their contributions to conservation.

" Recognizing women’s achievements and celebrating their leadership is not only deserved, but necessary to reach the goal of conserving our communities, landscapes, air, water, and wildlife. Montana’s outdoors is the envy of the world," the Federation states.