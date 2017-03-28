With the help of social media a community catches tip money thief

A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
After a fatal dog attack in Bozeman, local and national groups are advocating for and against bans on dogs that look like bully breeds.
An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.
The Ravalli County Sheriff Office is investigating the death of a 29-year-old inmate, David Andrew Bennett.
Wednesday morning a couple was head butted by a bison at Mud Volcano in Yellowstone National Park. Theodore Schrader, 74, and Patsy Homes, 72, from Utah were taking photographs on a boardwalk when the bison approached.
Passed as a law in the 2017 Legislative Session, strangulation has become it's own unique felony charge
