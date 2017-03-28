With the help of social media a community catches tip money thief

Maddy Norman was tired after working a double shift at Copper Mountain Coffee. At the end of the night she counted her tip money and realized half of her earnings were missing.

With Maddy's busy schedule, she tell us her tip money is vital, “it means a lot because I make minimum wage so, tips are very important. Especially since I go to school five days a week and only work on the weekends. So it really sucked."

After reviewing security footage, Copper Mountain Coffee reached out to the community and published the security footage online of what appears to be a young boy stealing the tip money.

Sore manager Tori Davis tells us she was surprised at the community's support, “fifteen thousand views and some three hundred shares and thankfully some people knew who those kids were and the parents were contacted and everything was made right."

Less than twenty four hours later, the community identified the boy and he came back into the store, apologized and returned the money.

Copper Mountain Coffee says moving forward they'll be taking the larger tips out of tip jars to ensure those larger bills don't get stolen.



