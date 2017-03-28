Montana Senate endorses concealed weapons bills

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Senators have tentatively approved a measure granting themselves the right to carry concealed weapons in the state Capitol and other state property.



The chamber endorsed the bill 33-17 on Tuesday. The House had already ratified the proposal last month but will reconsider it after the Senate decided to also allow the body's sergeant-at-arms the same privilege.



The Senate also endorsed, 31-19, a House measure that would allow concealed weapons in restaurants, as long as alcohol is not the primary product of the establishment.



Senate President Scott Sales of Bozeman argued that legislators should have the option to carry concealed weapons for protection against constituents who could turn violent.



But Democratic Sen. Carlie Boland of Great Falls said she would feel no safer knowing a colleague was armed.

