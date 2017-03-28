Senate panel adds money for health, education in budget - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Senate panel adds money for health, education in budget

By Associated Press

By MATT VOLZ
Associated Press
    
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana Senate committee is adding money to the state budget for programs in education and health care.
    
The additions by the Senate Finance and Claims Committee on Tuesday include $10 million for nursing homes and $1.2 million for special education.
    
Additional funding was inserted for high school vocational education, the Montana Digital Academy, a youth suicide prevention grant program and a new psychiatry residency program, among others.
    
Republican leaders until now have drawn a hard line against spending increases or new programs during a tight budget cycle, and many other funding requests were denied on Tuesday.
    
To pay for the additions in education, the committee plans to temporarily eliminate funding for school district block grants. The effect would be a $40 million decrease in state money going to school districts' general funds over the next two years.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

