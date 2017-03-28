'Healthy heart attack', What healthy, young women need to know

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among American Women. About 161,000 women die of heart disease every year in the U.S. Doctors are zeroing in on a relatively new type of heart attack that targets healthy, young women who have no known threat of heart disease.

It's such a new phenomenon that doctors still don't know what causes it or really how to treat it.

SCAD:

It's called SCAD, an acronym for sudden coronary artery dissection. The Mayo Clinic is currently conducting research on why it happens. They released this video showing exactly what happens. The inner layer of the artery tears, allowing blood to flow into the outer part of the artery. Sometimes that inner part of the artery will flap down blocking blood flow altogether.

Like most heart attacks, symptoms of a SCAD include anything from chest pain to shortness of breath and nausea. Doctors urge anyone experiencing these symptoms to seek treatment right away.

SCADs can occur in anyone, but they are the leading cause of heart attacks among women under 50 and most of its victims are otherwise healthy with no obvious risk factors for heart disease.

Taken too soon:

Amy Bartlett, a spokeswoman for Yellowstone National Park, suffered a SCAD just eight days after giving birth to a long-awaited baby girl.

"She laid down and was nursing Ella, then, all of a sudden, I heard her take her last gasp of air," Amy's husband Jerry Bartlett said. "I kept yelling at her to wake up."

Now Jerry is raising their three children more-or-less alone. He's got lots of support from the community, but he'll have to plan Ella's first birthday by himself. Amy usually planned the kids birthdays with homemade, extravagant cakes to go along with theme.

Doctor Robert Mitchell with Rocky Mountain Heart and Lung said there's little you can do to prevent a SCAD.

"It's a bit of a wild card," he said. "Any young woman could have this."

While the doctors struggle to explain why this happens, Jerry Bartlett is left trying to explain it to his two young boys and infant daughter.

"Mommy's heart just stopped working and you're never going to see her again," he said.

He begs anyone experiencing chest pain to trust their instincts and seek treatment.

"Amy's mom's a nurse and Amy was trained as a paramedic, and she still didn't want to believe she could be having a heart attack," Jerry said.

Surviving:

Emmy Ort of Kalispell had a SCAD when she was 37-weeks pregnant.

"Pain down my left arm, Profuse sweating," she said remembering the attack.

She was at the Post Office and called 9-1-1. Luckily, the person standing next to her at the time was an EMT.

Thanks in part to Dr. Mitchell, both Emmy and her baby survived.

"I'm grateful for today," she said. "It really does shift your perspective on life in general."