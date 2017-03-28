'Healthy heart attack', What healthy, young women need to know - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

'Healthy heart attack', What healthy, young women need to know

Posted: Updated:
GARDINER -

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among American Women. About 161,000 women die of heart disease every year in the U.S. Doctors are zeroing in on a relatively new type of heart attack that targets healthy, young women who have no known threat of heart disease. 

It's such a new phenomenon that doctors still don't know what causes it or really how to treat it. 

SCAD:

It's called SCAD, an acronym for sudden coronary artery dissection. The Mayo Clinic is currently conducting research on why it happens. They released this video showing exactly what happens. The inner layer of the artery tears, allowing blood to flow into the outer part of the artery. Sometimes that inner part of the artery will flap down blocking blood flow altogether.

Like most heart attacks, symptoms of a SCAD include anything from chest pain to shortness of breath and nausea. Doctors urge anyone experiencing these symptoms to seek treatment right away. 

SCADs can occur in anyone, but they are the leading cause of heart attacks among women under 50 and most of its victims are otherwise healthy with no obvious risk factors for heart disease.

Taken too soon:

Amy Bartlett, a spokeswoman for Yellowstone National Park, suffered a SCAD just eight days after giving birth to a long-awaited baby girl. 

"She laid down and was nursing Ella, then, all of a sudden, I heard her take her last gasp of air," Amy's husband Jerry Bartlett said. "I kept yelling at her to wake up."

Now Jerry is raising their three children more-or-less alone. He's got lots of support from the community, but he'll have to plan Ella's first birthday by himself. Amy usually planned the kids birthdays with homemade, extravagant cakes to go along with theme. 

Doctor Robert Mitchell with Rocky Mountain Heart and Lung said there's little you can do to prevent a SCAD. 
"It's a bit of a wild card," he said. "Any young woman could have this."

While the doctors struggle to explain why this happens, Jerry Bartlett is left trying to explain it to his two young boys and infant daughter. 

"Mommy's heart just stopped working and you're never going to see her again," he said.

He begs anyone experiencing chest pain to trust their instincts and seek treatment. 

"Amy's mom's a nurse and Amy was trained as a paramedic, and she still didn't want to believe she could be having a heart attack," Jerry said. 

Surviving:

Emmy Ort of Kalispell had a SCAD when she was 37-weeks pregnant. 

"Pain down my left arm, Profuse sweating," she said remembering the attack. 

She was at the Post Office and called 9-1-1. Luckily, the person standing next to her at the time was an EMT.

Thanks in part to Dr. Mitchell, both Emmy and her baby survived. 

"I'm grateful for today," she said. "It really does shift your perspective on life in general."

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • Breed-specific legislation proponents use Bozeman attack as example

    Breed-specific legislation proponents use Bozeman attack as example

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-06-29 00:09:06 GMT

    After a fatal dog attack in Bozeman, local and national groups are advocating for and against bans on dogs that look like bully breeds.

    After a fatal dog attack in Bozeman, local and national groups are advocating for and against bans on dogs that look like bully breeds.

  • We Investigate: Principals caught plagiarizing

    We Investigate: Principals caught plagiarizing

    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:26 AM EDT2017-06-29 15:26:04 GMT

    An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.

    An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.

  • Missoula jail officials knew of prior health condition before inmate death

    Missoula jail officials knew of prior health condition before inmate death

    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-06-29 15:31:58 GMT

    The Ravalli County Sheriff Office is investigating the death of a 29-year-old inmate, David Andrew Bennett.

    The Ravalli County Sheriff Office is investigating the death of a 29-year-old inmate, David Andrew Bennett.

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Couple head-butted by YNP bison

    Couple head-butted by YNP bison

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-06-28 23:48:21 GMT

    Wednesday morning a couple was head butted by a bison at Mud Volcano in Yellowstone National Park. Theodore Schrader, 74, and Patsy Homes, 72, from Utah were taking photographs on a boardwalk when the bison approached.

    Wednesday morning a couple was head butted by a bison at Mud Volcano in Yellowstone National Park. Theodore Schrader, 74, and Patsy Homes, 72, from Utah were taking photographs on a boardwalk when the bison approached.

  • First week of felony "strangulation" charges in Montana

    First week of felony "strangulation" charges in Montana

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-06-29 03:33:59 GMT

    Passed as a law in the 2017 Legislative Session, strangulation has become it's own unique felony charge

    Passed as a law in the 2017 Legislative Session, strangulation has become it's own unique felony charge

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.