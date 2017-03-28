Human Rights Bureau dismisses claims against Missoula Sheriff

A two-car collision occurred on East Idaho Street in Kalispell, Thursday afternoon.
A two-car collision occurred on East Idaho Street in Kalispell, Thursday afternoon.
Extra patrols will be out in Missoula County and the city during the 4th of July to reduce drunk driving. In Montana, impaired drivers are involved in almost half of all fatal crashes and in three out of every 10 serious crashes resulting in injuries, law enforcement says.
Courtesy PSC The Montana Public Service Commission voted today to authorize a 10-year power purchase agreement for a proposed 80-megawatt solar farm near Billings at a rate of roughly $20 per megawatt hour. NorthWestern Energy would buy the power under the terms of the contract.
Eric David Fletcher is wanted for his alleged actions as a methamphetamine supplier in Montana.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
After a fatal dog attack in Bozeman, local and national groups are advocating for and against bans on dogs that look like bully breeds.
An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.
The Ravalli County Sheriff Office is investigating the death of a 29-year-old inmate, David Andrew Bennett.
Wednesday morning a couple was head butted by a bison at Mud Volcano in Yellowstone National Park. Theodore Schrader, 74, and Patsy Homes, 72, from Utah were taking photographs on a boardwalk when the bison approached.
Passed as a law in the 2017 Legislative Session, strangulation has become it's own unique felony charge
Adults could lose all coverage and the elderly and disabled could receive major cuts.