Havre woman sues Hill County over dismissed charges

HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - A Havre woman is suing Hill County, saying the county attorney put her in danger by dismissing assault charges against her former boyfriend.



The Havre Daily News reports (bit.ly/2o7gpHt) the attorney general's office re-filed the assault charge against Eric James Hawley, who was released from prison on March 19 after serving the remainder of an earlier sentence for partner or family member assault. He is jailed in Hill County.



Martha Hernandez initially sued County Attorney Jessica Cole-Hodgkinson, but named the county in the amended complaint. County officials have declined comment.



Hernandez's complaint alleges Cole-Hodgkinson's negligence and unpreparedness were the reason she dismissed the felony partner or family member assault charge on Feb. 27. Cole-Hodgkinson said she lost contact with Hernandez. Hernandez has said she spoke with Cole-Hodgkinson four days earlier and was willing to testify.



___



Information from: Havre Daily News, http://www.havredailynews.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)