Baby Box: a new wave in infant care coming to the U.S.

A unique form of infant care is crawling into the United States, a box full of supplies that doubles as a baby bed.

Baby Box is a program that has been running successfully in Finland for the past 80 years.

The original program was implemented back in 1937, when nearly 1 out of every 10 children died before the age of one.

Today, that number been reduced to just over 2 deaths for every 1,000 babies born.

Alabama joined Ohio and New Jersey on Sunday as states that give Baby Boxes to new parents for free.

But would it have any impact if adopted by Montana?

New mom, and ABC Fox Montana’s National Sales Manager Katie Delany, said Monday that she’d be in full support.

What drew her to the Baby Box in the first place is its potential to help prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome— or SIDS.

But according to Delany, there are plenty of other benefits for her and her daughter Quinn.

“A safe environment thats not expensive, its provided right when the baby's born, it's small, it's space saving,” she said. “I think it's wonderful. I think every parent would be relieved to take home a box that would keep your baby safe."

Baby Boxes are only available as gifts in Montana right now, but veteran midwife Ashley Hinton-Sharp said she is always in favor of promoting more options for new parents.

“The Baby Box program would be a great opportunity for parents to start the dialogue between themselves and their health care providers, as long as its giving out lots of information as to what they have in their community,” said Hinton-Sharp.

Clothing, blankets, and other supplies come included with the built-in mattress, but the most important part, Hinton-Sharp said, is the focus on education for new parents.

“I don't think that women in this culture are raised with much of an education about pregnancy and birth and raising babies until we actually find ourselves pregnant,” said Hinton-Sharp. “I think we have a lot of catching up to do when we find out we are pregnant."

So if a Baby Box had been available 5 weeks earlier, when baby Quinn was born into the Delany family— how would Katie have reacted?

“I would have taken the box,” Delany said with a smile. “We have a bassinet, but bassinets and walkers can be bulky and heavy and hard to move, and I know that a lightweight box is very effective."