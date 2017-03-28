Lose That Winter Weight - Week 3

It was not a banner week for David Winter in his three-month journey to get healthy.

Our get-healthy series, "Lose That Winter Weight", would preclude that he would be losing weight every week.

Well, we might have to change the name of the series.

“We've got a really fun week planned," says Jacob Levin, David’s FUEL Fitness trainer.

Jacob’s idea of fun varies slightly from David’s, though. For instance, David’s idea of fun usually doesn't begin with a weigh-in. But that’s exactly how the week started. And David lost 1/10th of a pound.

David’s partner in health, Aubrey Nielsen from U-104.5 and JACK 105.9, lost three pounds this week

“This week we’re going to do the Turkish Get-Up," says Levin.

Levin has David hold a 26 pound weight above his head and stand-up from a supine position.

David says, “I’ve been to Turkey. I’ve never seen anyone get up like this!”

“Well,” he continues. “I suppose if things don't work out for me in the U.S., I can always move to Turkey.

