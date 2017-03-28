Zoning board denies new location for Butte Rescue Mission

In Butte Monday night, a volunteer board for the council of commissioners voted 4-2 against the Butte Rescue Mission moving to the Old Vacant Madison School building.

The decision, Followed with a lengthy discussion on the homeless shelter's future.

More than sixty people were packed in the council of commissioners’ chamber Monday night, discussed whether the new location is right for the mission.

Two sides were present, the Butte Rescue Mission and residents who were against the new location.

The rescue mission staff said the new location would have met building codes and allowed them to help more people in need.

However, residents opposed to the move said the mission would have brought property values down and created more crime in the neighborhood.

"Today, missions are comprehensive, care, social services agencies. They work with all different types people with different types of care and very sophisticated. Missions are used nationwide as the best practices for people in need,” said Dr. John Frank, Consultant with Butte Rescue Mission.

"How do we provide safety for our children, grandchildren, our elderly, our families, our neighborhoods, it affects our entire way of life. Police reports prove crime will increase,” said resident Walter Garner.

The mission will make every effort to find a new location before it will be forced to close on April 3rd, next Monday.