Are Missoula river levels on the rise?

River levels are rising, though not flooding.

ABC FOX Montana went out to Caras Park to see how the Clark Fork River was changing from Monday's showers.

Kayak riders nor surfers were out during the first part of the day.

However, as soon as there was a break from the rain, folks were out walking, surfing, kayaking, and enjoying the sun.

We also spoke with Emergency Management Services and they said they're monitoring small streams and roads.

They also said the rivers are in good shape right now and that if the rain doesn't stop, they'll have to start making a plan of action.

The Missoula Fire Department is also on stand by with rescue water crafts ready to go, as those waters are high, cold and fast.