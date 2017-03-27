Morning reporter - Missoula

Wake Up Montana, a Cowles Montana Media newscast, is looking for a good storyteller with a dynamic personality for a Morning Reporter/MMJ position based in Missoula, MT.

Wake Up Montana is a statewide morning show going out to more than 392,000 households which is equivalent to it being the 79th media market in the country.

For that reason, Wake Up Montana is treated like a top market morning show, as you would be part of a team of 5 live reporters covering breaking news and events.

Job Description:

We are looking for a good storyteller and motivated individual for a general assignment reporter. This person must be able to shoot their own video as well as work with a photographer. They also must enterprise compelling stories and produce high quality work.

We are looking for creative storytellers who understand stories are about people and how they are affected by the story.

Applicants with experience shooting, writing and editing are preferred. Applicants should have a degree in Broadcast Journalism or relevant experience. You will get a great deal of live experience as you will report live every day.

If you are innovative, creative and make sure your stories have a ``Right Now`` feeling, then you might be the perfect fit.

You must meet all deadlines and work well under pressure. You must possess a great work ethic, positive attitude and love being part of a team.

Duties Also Include:

- Weekday Reporter

- Enterprise and produce quality stories

- General Assignment duties with live opportunities

- Must be able to shoot, write & edit

- Write copy for web and other social media

Qualifications:

- College degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field

- Valid driver's license

- Clean driving record and liability insurance

- ENPS or similar newsroom computer experience preferred

- Good attitude and attention to detail is a must

You can e-mail your cover letter and resume with a link to your work to eric.gaylord@cowlesmontana.com or mail to:

Attn: Wake Up Montana News Director

KULR

2045 Overland Ave

Billings, MT 59102

Cowles Montana Media is an equal opportunity employer. Women, minorities, and veterans are encouraged to apply.