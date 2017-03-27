Bill would require schools to set suicide prevention plans - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bill would require schools to set suicide prevention plans

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Senate has passed a bill that would require local school boards to establish policies and procedures for youth suicide prevention and response.
    
The bill, by Republican Rep. Dennis Lenz of Billings, passed on a 48-2 vote on Monday.
    
It returns to the House for approval of a Senate amendment that clarifies the bill does not impose a "specific duty of care," that could be the subject of a lawsuit. The bill passed the House 87-12 in February.
    
Also Monday, the Montana House narrowly endorsed a measure that sought to create a grant program for schools to implement suicide prevention plans, but had the funding stripped out of it. The bill passed 52-47 on second reading. It faces a third-reading vote before it can move to the Senate.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

