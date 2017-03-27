Transgender bathroom bill rejected in committee vote

Legislators rejected house bill 609 on Monday in Helena, MT. The bill would have resulted in a statewide vote on whether transgender people could use the bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity.

The bill was rejected with 7 members of the house judiciary committee voting for the bill, 11 voting against the bill, and one abstaining from voting at all.

Co-chair of the Western Montana Community Center, David Herrera, says he isn't surprised that the bill came forward to begin with, but that he is pleased that the committee killed the bill.

Herrera also mentioned the economic impact on the community that could have taken place, had the bill passed.

He used the example of the North Carolina transgender bill that was passed and how the state lost billions of dollars as a result of it.

"I'm glad that the legislature actually voted against it. However, that doesn't mean we're done yet. I'm pretty sure we will see a ballot initiative and attempts to try to get this on the ballot in 2018. So our work continues and hopefully we are able to educate the public as best as we can," said Herrera.

ABC FOX Montana did reach out to the Montana Family Foundation who is one of the sponsors of the bill.

We weren't able to get in touch with anyone able to speak on the matter but did receive a press release that states that they will indeed bring the Montana locker room privacy act as a ballot initiative.

The press release went on to say:

“The people of Montana want to see privacy, safety and dignity protected in our locker rooms and showers,” said Jeff Laszloffy, President of the Montana Family Foundation. “Girls shouldn’t have to shower in front of boys. It’s just common sense. We will take the Locker Room Privacy Act to the people and let them have their say.”

“Today’s vote is sad, but ultimately the people of Montana will have their say,” said Laszloffy. “We’ll gather the signatures to put this on the ballot. It’s the right thing to do, and the people support it.”

The Montana Family Foundation has worked on two previous opportunities for Montanans to vote on policy: protecting marriage between a man and a woman, and requiring parental notification in the case of a minor seeking abortion.

Both passed with more than 60 percent of the vote.