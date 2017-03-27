Ioane leaving Bobcats to join Washington coaching staff - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Ioane leaving Bobcats to join Washington coaching staff

BOZEMAN -

After staring for the Bobcats on the field and spending more than a decade as a Bobcat assistant, Kane Ioane is leaving Montana State to join the coaching staff at the University of Washington. 

Ioane said, through a release from Montana State, the timing and the opportunity are right for him to step out of his comfort zone and spread his wings. Ioane joins Chris Peterson's staff at Washington as a defensive quality control specialist and will work directly under his former defensive coordinator at MSU, Pete Kwiatkowski.

Ioane joined the Montana State coaching staff in 2004 and has coached linebackers for the Bobcats since 2008, also serving as defensive coordinator in 2015 and as assistant head coach this past season. In his playing career, Ioane earned All-American recognition all four years, the only player in Bobcat history to do so, and is a member of the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame.

Courtesy of Montana State Sports Information:

For the first time since spring drills in 2000 and a short period in 2004, Montana State operated a football practice on Monday without Kane Ioane.


Montana State's only four-time All-America and a Bobcat Athletics Hall of Famer who has worked as an assistant coach in some capacity since 2004, Ioane was in Seattle Monday to begin a position as a defensive quality control specialist for the University of Washington football program.

"It was a matter of me feeling like I've got to get out of my comfort zone at some point in my career and spread my wings a little bit," he said. "This is the opportunity that presented itself. There have been other opportunities, but the timing is right and this one just feels right."

Ioane was one of the first recruits of then-head coach Mike Kramer's staff in December of 1999, and one of the men involved in that process, Kramer's first defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, is now Ioane's immediate supervisor. Kwiatkowski is the defensive coordinator for head coach Chris Peterson and a Huskies program that advanced to the College Football Playoffs last winter.

"It's going to be awesome" working with Kwiatkowski again, Ioane said. "We've stayed in contact over the course of the years. It will be great working with Pete and with Coach Peterson and a staff and program that have had so much success at the top level of college football."

Ioane has risen progressively through the Bobcat coaching staff, beginning as a student assistant in 2004 and landing a full-time job as a defensive assistant the next season. He has worked primarily as linebackers coach since 2008, also serving as defensive coordinator in 2015 and as assistant head coach in 2016.

"Kane has been such a great part of this program for many years," Choate said. "He was a tremendous player and has done a great job as an assistant coach. I'm familiar with the situation he's moving into, obviously, and I believe it will be a great fit for him. I know I speak on behalf of our staff and our program and all Bobcat fans in saying I wish Kane nothing but the best as he moves on in this profession."

Kwiatkowski looks forward to the opportunity to work with Ioane again. "I coached Kane and then coached with him at Montana State," Kwiatkowski said. "He has had a lot of great success with the Bobcats as both a player and as a coach.
I've kept in touch and followed his career over the years and we're really happy that we were able to have him join our staff here at Washington."

Ioane's players credit him for leading and coaching by example. "He brings out the best in everyone he's around," said Bobcat linebacker Mac Bignell, who added that Ioane helps players "be the best player you can be, the best person you can be."

Bignell, from an iconic Bobcat family, credited Ioane for "setting the standard when he played, because he's a four-time All-American. Being from Montana I always wanted to be a Bobcat, I've watched the Bobcat since I was growing up, and the standard was set (by players like Ioane). I just try to follow that."

