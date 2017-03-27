The Latest: 13 states back Trump travel ban in appeals court - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Latest: 13 states back Trump travel ban in appeals court

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Latest on lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban (all times local):
    
5:30 p.m.
    
A group of 12 state attorneys general and one governor is urging a federal appeals court to allow Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six predominantly Muslim countries to take effect.
    
In a brief filed in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, the states say the president's executive order is not a "pretext for religious discrimination." They say the president acted lawfully in the interest of national security.
    
The states are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and West Virginia. Gov. Phil Bryant of Mississippi also joined.
    
The states are urging the Richmond-based appeals court to overturn a lower court ruling that blocked the ban from going into effect. A judge in Hawaii has issued a separate ruling blocking the executive order.
    
___
    
3:40 p.m.
    
Hawaii is asking a judge to extend his order blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban without holding another hearing.
    
U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson temporarily halted the ban from taking effect, but his order is set to expire Wednesday. That's when he's scheduled a hearing on Hawaii's request to block the ban until the state's lawsuit works its way through the courts.
    
Hawaii says in court documents that nothing has changed since Watson ruled and a hearing is unnecessary. The state says that it will ensure the constitutional rights of Muslim citizens across the U.S. are vindicated.
    
The Department of Justice says that if the judge grants the request, it should only cover the part of Trump's executive order that suspends new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries.
    
___
    
10:20 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump's administration is asking a federal appeals court to let his travel ban go into effect while it considers the case.
    
Attorneys for the president want the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to put on hold a lower court judge's ruling that blocked his revised travel ban targeting six predominantly Muslim countries while the court considers the merits of its appeal.
    
The administration says the people named in the case haven't shown they will suffer "substantial harm" if the order takes effect. The administration says the nationwide injunction blocking the ban is "fatally overbroad."
    
The Maryland ruling and a separate ruling in Hawaii were victories for civil liberties groups and advocates for immigrants and refugees.
    
The Richmond, Virginia-based court will hear arguments in the case May 8.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/27/2017 3:59:37 PM (GMT -6:00)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • Bozeman woman dies after dog attack

    Bozeman woman dies after dog attack

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:52:12 GMT

    A 65-year-old Bozeman passed away Tuesday after she was attacked by dogs over the weekend. Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says Melissa Barnes died in Billings, where she had been airlifted following the attack Saturday morning. 

    A 65-year-old Bozeman passed away Tuesday after she was attacked by dogs over the weekend. Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says Melissa Barnes died in Billings, where she had been airlifted following the attack Saturday morning. 

  • No injuries in reported black bear incident, bear euthanized

    No injuries in reported black bear incident, bear euthanized

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-06-28 17:10:05 GMT

    An early morning bear attack report resulted in no injuries Monday morning. The incident occurred in the Bull Lake area of Lincoln County where two black bears were tearing apart a tent.

    An early morning bear attack report resulted in no injuries Monday morning. The incident occurred in the Bull Lake area of Lincoln County where two black bears were tearing apart a tent.

  • Melania Trump takes to Washington in her own understated way

    Melania Trump takes to Washington in her own understated way

    Monday, June 26 2017 2:54 AM EDT2017-06-26 06:54:23 GMT
    Out of New York, first lady Melania Trump quietly slips into full-time life in nation's capital.
    Out of New York, first lady Melania Trump quietly slips into full-time life in nation's capital.

  • MHP states, "Do not swerve out of the way of an animal"

    MHP states, "Do not swerve out of the way of an animal"

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-06-28 15:49:38 GMT

    While you are on your way to work there are things you need to be aware of in Montana, for example, animals. At any moment an animal can jump in front of your car putting you and anyone else in the vehicle in danger. Montana Highway Patrol put out some Do’s and Don’ts when on the road. This was sparked after a 400 pound black bear was hit last week. MHP States: Do not swerve out of the way. Make sure to brake firmly and do not let go of the steering wheel. You also ...

    While you are on your way to work there are things you need to be aware of in Montana, for example, animals. At any moment an animal can jump in front of your car putting you and anyone else in the vehicle in danger. Montana Highway Patrol put out some Do’s and Don’ts when on the road. This was sparked after a 400 pound black bear was hit last week. MHP States: Do not swerve out of the way. Make sure to brake firmly and do not let go of the steering wheel. You also ...

  • Bozeman's annual fireworks display needs a spark to keep its tradition running

    Bozeman's annual fireworks display needs a spark to keep its tradition running

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 2:15 AM EDT2017-06-28 06:15:14 GMT
    Bozeman's annual fireworks display needs a spark to keep its long-standing tradition running.  The show, which has been a community fixture for Bozeman residents for more than 20 years, might go dark next year because of lack of donations.  "So the big shows could be quite costly to get the height and the color in the size I expect the shows in the fairground those fireworks to be quite a bit of money," said Trever Bair, Bozeman fireworks employee. Trever Bair i...
    Bozeman's annual fireworks display needs a spark to keep its long-standing tradition running.  The show, which has been a community fixture for Bozeman residents for more than 20 years, might go dark next year because of lack of donations.  "So the big shows could be quite costly to get the height and the color in the size I expect the shows in the fairground those fireworks to be quite a bit of money," said Trever Bair, Bozeman fireworks employee. Trever Bair i...

  • Couple head-butted by YNP bison

    Couple head-butted by YNP bison

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-06-28 23:48:21 GMT

    Wednesday morning a couple was head butted by a bison at Mud Volcano in Yellowstone National Park. Theodore Schrader, 74, and Patsy Homes, 72, from Utah were taking photographs on a boardwalk when the bison approached.

    Wednesday morning a couple was head butted by a bison at Mud Volcano in Yellowstone National Park. Theodore Schrader, 74, and Patsy Homes, 72, from Utah were taking photographs on a boardwalk when the bison approached.

  • University of Montana professors and graduation students help promote a higher education for young Native American students

    University of Montana professors and graduation students help promote a higher education for young Native American students

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-06-28 05:03:30 GMT

    Native American scholars host two educational camps at Montana reservations

    Native American scholars host two educational camps at Montana reservations

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.