The Latest: Authorities south of US on lookout for teen

Authorities say they've asked law enforcement in Mexico and Central America to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who is believed to have been taken by her teacher.



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the agency was doing it as a precaution only, and there have been no sightings south of the U.S. border of either Elizabeth Thomas or her 50-year-old teacher, Tad Cummins. The agency got a tip last week that the teacher's car may have been spotted in Corpus Christi, Texas, but police there were not able to confirm it.



Monday marks two weeks since they went missing.



Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper tells WAAY-TV that investigators have discovered the pair had a "romantic interest" and believe they communicated in secret.



___



12:50 p.m.



A news outlet has released video of a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who is missing with her high school teacher in hopes that someone will recognize her voice.



The video posted on Facebook by Wayne County Now shows Elizabeth Thomas teaching her older brother how to sew a Confederate flag.



Monday marks two weeks since Thomas and 50-year-old Tad Cummins have been missing.



Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper tells WAAY-TV (http://bit.ly/2or2c4j ) that investigators have discovered the pair had a "romantic interest" and believe they communicated in secret by writing draft emails to each other. Cooper says one person would save the email as a draft on Cummins' school account. Cooper says the other person would then read the message, delete it and write another note as a draft.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)