Zoning Board live streaming Butte Rescue Mission discussion

Tonight's (March 27, 2017) Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting (5:30 p.m., Council of Commissioners' Chamber, Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, 155 W. Granite Street) will be available to view via live stream on the Butte-Silver Bow website.

Butte Rescue Mission has until April 3rd to find a new location or it shuts down, but the rescue mission may have found a new location and may save several residents from living on the streets.

Director of Butte Rescue Mission Paul Buckley said they are looking at the Old Vacant Madison School Building along Greenwood Avenue.

Buckley said the building meets building and fire codes and of course meets their deadline.

The rescue mission was forced to look for a new location in February when the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department said their current facility was not up to code.

There will be a Zoning Board meeting on Monday march 27 at the at Butte-Silver Bow's Court House (5:30 pm) to allow residents nearby to voice their opinions.

The stream will go live just before 5:30 p.m. tonight, and end upon the meeting's adjournment. Citizens can navigate directly to the meeting live stream by clicking: http://co.silverbow.mt.us/894/Meeting-Live-Stream. Conversely, you can reach the live stream by visiting the Butte-Silver Bow website homepage and clicking the "Meeting Live Stream" link on the left side of the page.



For questions, please contact Butte-Silver Bow Online and Public Communications Administrator, Jeremy Gatz-Miller at (406) 497-6221 or jgatzmiller@bsb.mt.gov.