Montana Senate rejects increase in resort taxes

A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

A 65-year-old Bozeman passed away Tuesday after she was attacked by dogs over the weekend. Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says Melissa Barnes died in Billings, where she had been airlifted following the attack Saturday morning.

An early morning bear attack report resulted in no injuries Monday morning. The incident occurred in the Bull Lake area of Lincoln County where two black bears were tearing apart a tent.

While you are on your way to work there are things you need to be aware of in Montana, for example, animals. At any moment an animal can jump in front of your car putting you and anyone else in the vehicle in danger. Montana Highway Patrol put out some Do’s and Don’ts when on the road. This was sparked after a 400 pound black bear was hit last week. MHP States: Do not swerve out of the way. Make sure to brake firmly and do not let go of the steering wheel. You also ...

Bozeman's annual fireworks display needs a spark to keep its long-standing tradition running. The show, which has been a community fixture for Bozeman residents for more than 20 years, might go dark next year because of lack of donations. "So the big shows could be quite costly to get the height and the color in the size I expect the shows in the fairground those fireworks to be quite a bit of money," said Trever Bair, Bozeman fireworks employee. Trever Bair i...