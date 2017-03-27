Montana State Prison to temporarily limit visiting days

Montana State Prison warden Leroy Kirkegard today announced that inmate visitation will be temporarily reduced from four to two days a week while the prison addresses operational issues.

To allow staff to be reassigned to higher priority security posts, Kirkegard said that Montana State Prison is canceling inmate visitation on Thursdays and Fridays beginning April 6, 2017, and will continue until further notice. Beginning the first week of April, MSP will be open for inmate visitation only on Saturdays and Sundays. Saturdays will be open for all visitors including children, while Sundays will be limited to adult visiting only.

“Montana State Prison acknowledges the value and importance of maintaining family contact through inmate visitation, so normal visitation hours will be reinstated as soon as possible,” Kirkegard said. “We want to give notice to inmates’ families and friends so they can plan ahead and avoid traveling long distances only to find that visitation has been canceled on the day they come.”