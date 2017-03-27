Muldown Taskforce recommends new elementary school

The Muldown Taskforce has recommended rebuilding Muldown Elementary School as the best option for addressing the critical upgrades needed at the school. Muldown is the largest elementary school in Montana, currently serving approximately 670 students in grades K-4.

Muldown was built in 1966, with a major renovation completed in 1992. But for the past 25 years, the school has remained relatively unchanged and is now overcrowded and faces major structural issues. The 50-year-old heating system is failing and roof trusses cannot adequately support snow loads, necessitating that the snow be cleared after every snowstorm. Many parts of the building lack insulation and vapor barriers, and there are frequent leaks and drastic temperature fluctuations.

"We wouldn't tolerate these issues in our own home or business," said parent and task force member Karl Sebby. "We can't ignore it in our schools."

The taskforce has been made up of teachers, parents, community members, support staff, administrators, and trustees. There was overwhelming support for keeping the elementary as one school instead of splitting it up. These community members worked with architects and engineers from L'Heureux, Page and Werner to study the critical problems and forward a recommendation to the Board of Trustees for how to fix them. From 16 original options studied over the past eight months, the taskforce debated three for final consideration.

"Every step of the taskforce was deliberate and led to a new step. Taskforce members from broad parts of the community came to the conclusion that it makes the most fiscal sense to build a new school," said Davis Schmidt. "We can spend taxpayer dollars most wisely by creating a new learning environment built to modern standards, minimizing disruptions in the process. We can also save the functioning parts of the old structure for future use."

Option 1 would only fix the critical needs and remodel the existing building, estimated at $14.4 million. Students would move to modular structures at various times over the 32-month construction process. Overcrowding issues would continue.

Option 2 would fix the critical needs and upgrades while building 35,000 square feet of additions, including a new gym and other common areas. The building entrance would be reoriented and traffic circulation would improve. The building would be constructed for 756 students, but the larger building would be more expensive to maintain, with a sprawling layout. This option is estimated at $24.2 million and taking 45 months to complete.

Option 3 would construct a new school for 756 students just south of the high school, while saving the functional areas of the old school. This scenario creates a more efficient use of space, a more energy efficient and eco-friendly building, and better opportunities to enhance innovative learning. Traffic flow is better integrated with the high school, and safety and security is increased. Two sections of the old building would be closed and prepped for future uses that will be determined after further analysis of the district's needs.

As the taskforce learned more about costs and use of space, understanding the ramifications of building additions while shoring up old construction, they shifted to favoring all new construction. Building to LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) standards was a priority, but additional funds would not be spent on certification. A 15% contingency is built into each budget, as well as certain costs estimated at higher prices for construction happening in the next several years.

In the last three years, Great Falls voters passed a $98.8 million school bond, Billings $122 million, and Missoula $158 million. This past October, Kalispell passed bonds for $54 million to build a new elementary school and upgrade other school facilities across the district. The Whitefish School District board of trustees will review the recommendation at a spring meeting, with a possible bond request in October.

"Ultimately this is about the education of our children for generations to come and what the long term implications are as we address critical issues with an eye to the future," said Davis Schmidt. "I'm grateful that the taskforce looked so carefully at the taxpayer impact and are recommending what they see as the best investment to meet the needs of our youngest schoolchildren."

Task force press release