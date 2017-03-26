MT Senate running out of time to approve infrastructure bill

Top elected officials from ten states joined together in Whitefish on June 27th on the second day of the 2017 Western Governor's Meeting.
Top elected officials from ten states joined together in Whitefish on June 27th on the second day of the 2017 Western Governor's Meeting.
Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 24th or he will be euthanized. Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery.
Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 24th or he will be euthanized. Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery.
Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.
Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.
All proceeds raised from the challenge go back to benefiting Flathead Youth Homes which helps those children living with neglect, abuse or abandonment in the Flathead.
All proceeds raised from the challenge go back to benefiting Flathead Youth Homes which helps those children living with neglect, abuse or abandonment in the Flathead.
On the night of June 22nd Emergency responders responded to a house fire on King Way Drive in Evergreen.
On the night of June 22nd Emergency responders responded to a house fire on King Way Drive in Evergreen.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
A 65-year-old Bozeman passed away Tuesday after she was attacked by dogs over the weekend. Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says Melissa Barnes died in Billings, where she had been airlifted following the attack Saturday morning.
A 65-year-old Bozeman passed away Tuesday after she was attacked by dogs over the weekend. Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says Melissa Barnes died in Billings, where she had been airlifted following the attack Saturday morning.
A Whitehall woman is missing tonight - - her parents haven't seen or heard from her since Thursday. Making this story more urgent, she is developmentally disabled. Friends and family are right now forming a search party for Kirsten Ryerson. We spoke with the 21-year-old's step-mom this afternoon. She tells me that Kirsten can barely read or do math.
A Whitehall woman is missing tonight - - her parents haven't seen or heard from her since Thursday. Making this story more urgent, she is developmentally disabled. Friends and family are right now forming a search party for Kirsten Ryerson. We spoke with the 21-year-old's step-mom this afternoon. She tells me that Kirsten can barely read or do math.
PILT payments are issued by the federal government each year as a way to offset losses from property taxes on federal land.
PILT payments are issued by the federal government each year as a way to offset losses from property taxes on federal land.
CHOTEAU, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.
CHOTEAU, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.