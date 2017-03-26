MT Senate running out of time to approve infrastructure bill

Another push for Montana's infrastructure needs this week, as the 65th state legislature rolls on toward another deadline.

Friday marks the last day for revenue bills to be approved by both the house and the senate, so where does Montana stand to adopt a new bonding bill for its many infrastructure needs?

Governor Bullock has once again been pushing for a new legislature bill to be passed in 2017, after the notorious story of Montana’s legislature failing to pass an infrastructure bonding bill in 2015; that bill missed passage by one single vote.

The failure to reach a conclusion drew frustrations from Republican and Democratic leaders alike, but representatives from both sides of the line have manned bills this year to reach a compromise.

Jim Keane, who acted as the original sponsor for Bullock’s massive infrastructure bill this year, said the original bill has now been split into multiple parts.

Plenty of projects are already gaining cash support, Keane said, as they do every session, but there are a number of other projects that need legislative support to go through.

"There's a lot of other projects which aren't funded with cash, but are sitting and waiting for the future,” Keane said.

Those projects include:

— Montana State University’s Romney Hall

— Southwestern Montana Veterans' Homes in Butte

— Montana State University Billings science and technology building addition

— Great Falls College dental hygiene addition

The proposed House Bill, priced at $33 million, doesn’t include any of these projects.

The proposed Senate Bill, priced at $98 million, does.

“In my opinion, the Senate Bill I think is probably adequate,” said Keane. “It actually addresses the needs of Montana, and the finances of the state."

The Senate Bill's sponsor, Republican Senator Eric Moore, said he generally isn't in favor of big government spending, but called this a decision made because of some “good timing.”

"We have interest rates at historic lows,” Moore said. “If we pass this bill, because we haven't passed a bonding bill in the last three or four sessions, our annual expense to service these bonds is decreasing dramatically."

All Moore's bill needs to be signed into law is to pass through the Senate before Friday, but he said he’s very aware of the criticism its price tag could invite.

"People in my party come up to me and said 'Eric, our federal government is $20 trillion in debt, and Montana depends a huge amount on the federal government,’” he said. “I get that, I don't think that's an unreasonable point of view at all, but then we have to have a Plan B. Let's talk about solutions. Don't just say no, tell me what you can do."