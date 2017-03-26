Improving Butte's walking and bicycling environment

An issue that's been on the minds of Butte locals for a while is improving the walking and bicycling environment in the Mining City.

Finally, Butte's Active Transportation Community, Silver Bow Development Disabilities Council, Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and others have come together to find a solution.

Dori Skrukrud with Butte-Silver Bow Community Development said in a survey they posted saw that locals preferred to commute by car, but would love to bike or walk more.

She added locals said if they were going to change their normal commute, Butte needs to become safer and more accessible.

For example, she said locals wanted better sidewalks and streets to get around.

"Interestingly enough, Continental Drive came to the top. That's an area that doesn't necessarily have a lot of streets and sidewalks and may not be safe,” said Skrukrud.

Skrukrud said another issue that was pointed out to them was removing snow from sidewalks.

"Snow removal and sidewalks were a big issue. People want to be outside and want to be walking but people who do not shovel their sidewalks create this barrier for access,” said Skrukrud.

Skrukrud said these changes may take years to implement.

She added they are still studying and learning from other communities on how to achieve this particular environment.

Find out more information about the survey go to ?http://co.silverbow.mt.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1105