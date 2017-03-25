Rally for Rob Quist for Congressman

With Ryan Zinke formally the secretary of the interior, the campaign process for a new congressman has begun.

Folks showed up in numbers today at the Rob Quist for Congress rally in Depot Park in Kalispell.

Quist formally accepted an endorsement from the Montana Conservation Voters who focus on protecting Montana’s natural land.

Traveling across the state, Quist says the number one most important issue for folks was that their natural lands be protected..

And Quist is promising if voted into congress he will do so.

Shane Scanlon, Communication's director for Greg Gianforte responded by saying, “Greg is an avid outdoorsman and a strong supporter of our public lands. He and his wife Susan raised their family in Bozeman hunting fishing and backpacking on Montana’s public lands. Greg will always protect our public lands because he believes that they should stay in public hands."

Quist and Gianforte will run against each other in the Congressional special election in May.