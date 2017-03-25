Rally for Rob Quist for Congressman

With Ryan Zinke formally the secretary of the interior, the campaign process for a new congressman has begun.
Folks showed up in numbers today at the Rob Quist for Congress rally in Depot Park in Kalispell.
Quist formally accepted an endorsement from the Montana Conservation Voters who focus on protecting Montana’s natural land.
Traveling across the state, Quist says the number one most important issue for folks was that their natural lands be protected..
And Quist is promising if voted into congress he will do so.
Shane Scanlon, Communication's director for Greg Gianforte responded by saying, “Greg is an avid outdoorsman and a strong supporter of our public lands. He and his wife Susan raised their family in Bozeman hunting fishing and backpacking on Montana’s public lands. Greg will always protect our public lands because he believes that they should stay in public hands."
Quist and Gianforte will run against each other in the Congressional special election in May.
A Bozeman woman remains in a Billings hospital after she was seriously injured by two dogs on Saturday morning. Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says the woman was not a stranger to the two dogs that attacked her.
A Bozeman woman remains in a Billings hospital after she was seriously injured by two pit bulls on Saturday morning. Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says the woman was not a stranger to the two dogs that attacked her.
Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia.
Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia.
Do you take the blue pill or the red pill? However, this isn’t The Matrix it’s the Red Pill Expo.
Do you take the blue pill or the red pill? However, this isn’t The Matrix it’s the Red Pill Expo.
Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.
Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.
A 65-year-old woman is brain dead after being attacked by two dogs. Melissa Barnes was doing yard work, according to AP News, when the two animals mauled her on Love Lane.
A 65-year-old woman is brain dead after being attacked by two dogs. Melissa Barnes was doing yard work, according to AP News, when the two animals mauled her on Love Lane.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.