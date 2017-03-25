Bill forcing stricter regulations on proposed Creston water bottling plant, denied

Senate bill 215 was just voted down in the Senate yesterday, with a vote of 31-19.

Proposed by Senator Bob Keenan this would have required strict regulations on the proposed Creston water bottling plant.

Keenan tells us, “It would require a full environmental impact statement which is many times more intense than a simple superficial check list under the DEA which is the environmental assessment. So it brings the environmental scrutiny up a notch."

The scrutiny Keenan talks about would include things like regular water testing in the surrounding area, ensuring water quality around the plant falls within certain standards.

Deirdre Coit and her husband built a home and ranch as a place to retire to, never knowing that a water bottling could move into their backyard. Her and her husband were really hoping for a better outcome with the senate bill.

Coit tells us, "Driving by, through gorgeous farmland with cows on either side of the fences and then approaching a huge industrial water bottling plant is really upsetting. And then winding back down to farm land and there's your place, it's beyond distressing for us."

If this plant moves to Creston Senator Bob Keenan tells us it could produce 140,000 bottles per day affecting wells, water quality and wildlife.

This bill would not only apply to Creston but to the state of Montana. Keeping any potential bottling plants in the state under close regulations.

Keenan tells us that while these bills sometimes get a second life in the senate, but he’s not too optimistic that this one will get passed.