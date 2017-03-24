Chord Rustlers prepare for their 42nd annual show - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Chord Rustlers prepare for their 42nd annual show

BOZEMAN -

The 42nd Annual Chord Rustlers Show is Saturday 25th with special guest quartet Newfangled Four, 2013 International Collegiate quartet champions.

The show will  also include a performance by Rhapsody and Real Men Sing, a combination chorus of the men from the Bozeman High School Choral Program and the Chord Rustlers with guest director Manny Lopez.

Real Men sing is part of the Gallatin Valley Vocal project to promote singing throughout the Gallatin Valley, in it's third year.

There will be two shows March 25 at 3 and 7pm.

An afterglow will take place directly following the late show with a cash bar, food, and more singing. $10 additional cover for this event.

Cost for the show is $15.

Many Bozeman resident know who the Chord Rustlers for selling Tater Pigs at Bozeman’s annual Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts.

Since the first Sweet Pea, they’ve been harmonizing while cooking up sausages wrapped in baked potatoes.

The Chord Rustlers also sing at banquets, weddings, Memorial Day services, baseball games and other events. They have contributed more than $20,000 in grants to local high school music programs. They also sponsor an annual Big Sky Youth Harmony Rendezvous, a summer a capella music camp for high school singers.

