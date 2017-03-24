The Importance of teaching first aid in schools

Quick thinking was caught on surveillance video. In Wisconsin a student jumps to the rescue to help a classmate, who was choking on his lunch. He immediately started performing abdominal thrusts. After four, the food dislodged from the choking student's throat, saving his life.

It’s a scene that could happen in any high school lunchroom, even in Montana.

About three thousand adults die from choking every year, The National Safety Council Reports. The council adds, with proper first aid training, you could be the one to save someone's life.

All incoming freshman are actually required to take a first aid course that is taught by the school.

Candace Barton a Health/Science teacher at Bozeman High says, "Every student has to take a health enhancement class in there 9th grade year and as part of their health curriculum they learn first aid CPR and AED skills."

Including Candace, nine teachers teach first aid at Bozeman High. Candace says first aid is an important tool that everyone should know.

Candace says, "We also know that these kids like to recreate in places where they may be farther away from 911 services and so the fact that they can help themselves and help classmates and help people that they are with is something that we value."

Cherry Eustace, co-owner of Jolt CPR says the earlier you learn first aid, the better.

Cherry says, "I mean it's just anything you learn at your age just becomes more natural, for example if you learn to ski when you're three it's far easier to learn then when you're 20. And children encounter emergencies all the time and if they know what to do before an adult gets there that's awesome."

Along with abdominal thrusts, students learn how to handle heat and cold emergencies, diabetic emergencies, shock, Stroke and heart attack conditions.

