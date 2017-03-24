The Importance of teaching first aid in schools - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Importance of teaching first aid in schools

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Quick thinking was caught on surveillance video. In Wisconsin a student jumps to the rescue to help a classmate, who was choking on his lunch. He immediately started performing abdominal thrusts. After four, the food dislodged from the choking student's throat, saving his life.   

It’s a scene that could happen in any high school lunchroom, even in Montana.

About three thousand adults die from choking every year, The National Safety Council Reports. The council adds, with proper first aid training, you could be the one to save someone's life.

All incoming freshman are actually required to take a first aid course that is taught by the school.

Candace Barton a Health/Science teacher at Bozeman High says, "Every student has to take a health enhancement class in there 9th grade year and as part of their health curriculum they learn first aid CPR and AED skills."   

Including Candace, nine teachers teach first aid at Bozeman High. Candace says first aid is an important tool that everyone should know.  

Candace says, "We also know that these kids like to recreate in places where they may be farther away from 911 services and so the fact that they can help themselves and help classmates and help people that they are with is something that we value."

Cherry Eustace, co-owner of Jolt CPR says the earlier you learn first aid, the better.

Cherry says, "I mean it's just anything you learn at your age just becomes more natural, for example if you learn to ski when you're three it's far easier to learn then when you're 20. And children encounter emergencies all the time and if they know what to do before an adult gets there that's awesome."

Along with abdominal thrusts, students learn how to handle heat and cold emergencies, diabetic emergencies, shock, Stroke and heart attack conditions.

If you would like to be certified in first aid, Cherry actually runs a course. Here is a link to her website. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rally held in Kiwanis Park on Saturday to protest the painting in the Sunrise Saloon

    Rally held in Kiwanis Park on Saturday to protest the painting in the Sunrise Saloon

    Monday, June 26 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-06-26 04:53:30 GMT

    Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia. 

    Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia. 

  • VANISHED: The missing persons of Spokane County

    VANISHED: The missing persons of Spokane County

    Thursday, April 14 2016 7:27 PM EDT2016-04-14 23:27:00 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System (NAMUS) reports 895 Washington cases in their database. Their records indicate 37 of those cases are from Spokane and Spokane County.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System (NAMUS) reports 895 Washington cases in their database. Their records indicate 37 of those cases are from Spokane and Spokane County. All but one of those files represents individuals that have been gone 90 days or longer. 

  • First ever Red Pill Expo in Bozeman

    First ever Red Pill Expo in Bozeman

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:58:04 GMT

    Do you take the blue pill or the red pill? However, this isn’t The Matrix it’s the Red Pill Expo.

    Do you take the blue pill or the red pill? However, this isn’t The Matrix it’s the Red Pill Expo.

  • Burger quest to find the best burger in Montana

    Burger quest to find the best burger in Montana

    Monday, June 26 2017 12:36 AM EDT2017-06-26 04:36:07 GMT

    A quest to find the best burger statewide. Submissions will start on July 1st on social media. See article for details. 

    A quest to find the best burger statewide. Submissions will start on July 1st on social media. See article for details. 

  • NOTIFICATION: Level III Sex Offender Living In Colville

    NOTIFICATION: Level III Sex Offender Living In Colville

    Wednesday, June 11 2014 3:17 PM EDT2014-06-11 19:17:05 GMT
    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Kaz A.J. McKenzie has a criminal history that includes indecent liberties and rape of a child in the 3rd degree. McKenzie is a white male, 5'9," and 250 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair and was born in 1981 so he is either 32 or 33-years-old.  He has recently moved to the 600 Block of West 8th in Colville, WA.
    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Kaz A.J. McKenzie has a criminal history that includes indecent liberties and rape of a child in the 3rd degree. McKenzie is a white male, 5'9," and 250 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair and was born in 1981 so he is either 32 or 33-years-old.  He has recently moved to the 600 Block of West 8th in Colville, WA.

  • 6th annual Whitefish Woody Weekend

    6th annual Whitefish Woody Weekend

    Saturday, June 24 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-06-24 19:13:17 GMT

    June 24th marks the 6th annual Whitefish Woody Weekend, and folks come from all over the Pacific Northwest to participate.

    June 24th marks the 6th annual Whitefish Woody Weekend, and folks come from all over the Pacific Northwest to participate.

  • White House budget cuts could severely impact public transportation funds

    White House budget cuts could severely impact public transportation funds

    Saturday, June 24 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-06-24 21:17:17 GMT

    Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.

    Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.