Montana woman battles cancer while worrying about national health care uncertainty

A major setback for President Donald Trump's American Health Care Act.

Capitol Hill was in the national spotlight earlier today, as President Trump demanded leaders pull from the house floor the measure to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The house was set to vote on the legislation today.

President Trump is now saying the republican measure failed because of a lack of support from democrats.

ABC FOX Montana spoke with a Bozeman woman fighting for her life against cancer, while also worried about how she will pay her medical bills.

Katie Mazurek lives in Bozeman and owns her own business, which means health insurance coverage falls on her. She says she watches the political scene closely, because depending on what happens her life could be on the line.

"I didn't do anything wrong and I got cancer at 33 it could have taken me out if I didn't get early screenings and access to medical care without insurance I probably wouldn't have gone to my primary care provider," said Katie Mazurek, cancer patient.

On February 9, 2016, Katie Mazurek was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Since then she has been fighting for her life.

"I was trying to face how to survive just finding the internal strength to keep fighting to keep going through radiation the wounds, burns and cuts on your skin and mutilation of your body and just to be away from my family because I've had to seek care outside of Bozeman.”

But now that isn’t the only thing she worries about.

"The mental and emotional toll of this disease on top of just the thought of am I going lose my house on top of this,” said Mazurek.

She says because she is covered through personal insurance, the bills just keep adding up.

"Had it not been for the support of our community through go fund me page I shudder to think where we would be right now it would be a good place," said Mazurek.

Mazurek says under President Trump's proposed American Health Care Act, she would be impacted.

Although the measure was halted today, she worries if something is passed in the future could she as a cancer patient still get coverage?

"We've scheduled as much as much of my care as soon as possible,” said Mazurek. “Even to ask physicians to bump up their standard timeline to see that we can get everything we can done in a year just because we don't know what the future holds."

Mazurek wants to fight this, for her two daughters so she's been following the movement of the Health Care Bill carefully. She says if it wasn't for insurance she doesn't know if she would be here today to tell her story.

“I had aggressive cancer I'm not sure that I would still be here,"said Mazurek.

Mazurek says she is grateful for a loving and supporting community. If you would like to follow Katie's battle over cancer you can click this link. If you would like to help Katie through the journey her Go Fund Me page is here.