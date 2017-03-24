Spring is in the air, outdoor businesses are ready for action

Spring time is long-awaited this year due to Missoula’s longer winter.

ABC FOX Montana spoke with a couple of businesses that have recently opened up and began their spring activities.

Countless golfers were coming and going in the short time ABC FOX Montana was at Larchmont Golf Course Friday afternoon.

The ones we spoke with are all very excited to be out on the grass this golf season.

The course opened its doors this week and General Manager Bill Galiher says golfers are swinging away, making up for lost time.

“The weather has been pretty good. It could get a little better. A little more sunshine, get the grass growing and people keep coming out, it's been great," said Galiher.

"It's so nice to be out here and actually work up a little bit of a sweat. Winters been long and I'm definitely ready for the spring," said golfer John Wagnon.

"People have been cooped up, it's been a long winter so they're anxious to get and take out some frustrations on the golf balls I guess," said Galiher.

"I make myself come out and go to the driving range at least three times before I allow myself to play. I have to kind of earn the right to play. Once I feel like I'm hitting the ball pretty good, then I'll start playing a few rounds," said Galiher.

"I did a bunch of paperwork and then went and worked in the field for 9 hours so this is my little back pat for the week. An ideal day at the course to me is any day I’m not working," said golfer Pete Boehm.

Another opening Missoulians have been anticipating is Ogren Park at Allegiance Field.

Taylor Rush, stadium operations manager, says the rain Missoula has had worked in the stadium's favor.

"I hadn't seen the field in six months until about a week ago so it was nice to get it off quickly. We still have got plenty of work to do, it always seems like there aren't enough days or hours in the day," said Rush.

Rush says that on average, the park will be filled with over 2,000 people in just a couple of weeks. Rush also says lots of events are in the works this spring and upcoming summer.

"May 6th is our opening day for ticket sales. You can buy individual game tickets for our fireworks shows and other great promotions," said Rush.

Amongst the other fun events planned are fund raisers, wrestling shows, a Paul Simon concert, and school related activities.

The Ogren Park field doors will open April 1st for UM club baseball so if you want to take a break from golfing on sunny days, check out some baseball games.