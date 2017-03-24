Remodeled McDonalds promises new technology and jobs

The first McDonalds ever built in Kalispell is being torn down, but built back in its place a promise of new technology and jobs.

The McDonalds on highway two will have new self-service kiosks, as well as fun new technology that allow customers to interact with the franchise's characters.

Owner and operator Scott Hadwin tells us with three new drive through windows and new technology he needs more staff to support his restaurant, “When this is done we're going to be employing more people because the number of order points we have now increase enough that we're really going to have to beef up the production line."

In total Hadwin tells us he will hire another fifteen to twenty new employees for the location.’

Currently under construction the new McDonalds is looking to open the first week in July.