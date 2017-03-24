Lawmakers select 2 nominees for political practices office

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Legislative leaders have ended a stalemate and will forward two names for Montana Gov. Steve Bullock to consider for the next commissioner of political practices.



The four Republican and Democratic leaders from the House and Senate on Friday agreed to add former state Sen. Jeff Mangan as a nominee.



Mangan and Ben Tiller comprise the short list of nominees that Bullock must choose from.



Mangan served in the House and Senate from 1999 to 2006. He later served on the Great Falls Airport Authority as a commissioner and a chairman.



Tiller is a staff attorney for the Montana State Auditor.



The person Bullock chooses will oversee the state's campaign, ethics and lobbying regulations. He will replace Jonathan Motl, whose term ended Jan. 1 but has remained until a successor is appointed.

