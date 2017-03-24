Kalispell sets sights on downtown improvements

Kalispell is growing exponentially and with the bypass completed the city is looking to make some changes. What changes do local businesses want to see downtown?

Karen Sanderson owner of Brix Bottle shop tells us she would like to see downtown Kalispell become more pedestrian friendly, but with all the busy traffic it’s difficult, “I see cars zip by so quickly, and it would be much nicer to have slower traffic and have it be much more pedestrian friendly.”

Kalispell planning and building director Tom Jentz tells us in the next five to ten years the city is looking to widen sidewalks and add a tree lined walkway for better pedestrian access.

Joann Schadewitz of the Kalispell Grand Hotel tells us empty store fronts need to be filled because a dark empty lot is not going to draw people to downtown, “Well it doesn’t give the downtown a very good vibe and that has been happening for a number of years,” says Schadewitz. “But I think that trend is reversing, I think we’re seeing that move in the other direction.”

Both Schadewitz and Sanderson hope the city will add more angled parking so folks can access downtown Kalispell easier.