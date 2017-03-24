Legislative committee blocks plan to eliminate daylight savings

After a Unanimous vote a legislative committee has voted keep daylight savings time here in Montana.

A senate bill that would have kept Montana on a new time called "Montana Standard Time" year-round was scratched by the House State Administration Committee.

ABC Fox Montana ran a story earlier this month on the Bill and we received mixed reaction on the idea. Some Montanans loved the idea of not having to change their clocks twice a year while others said they enjoy their long summer nights.

Arizona and Hawaii are currently the only states that don't acknowledge daylight savings.