Legislative committee blocks plan to eliminate daylight savings - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Legislative committee blocks plan to eliminate daylight savings

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

After a Unanimous vote a legislative committee has voted keep daylight savings time here in Montana.

A senate bill that would have kept Montana on a new time called "Montana Standard Time" year-round was scratched by the House State Administration Committee.

ABC Fox Montana ran a story earlier this month on the Bill and we received mixed reaction on the idea. Some Montanans loved the idea of not having to change their clocks twice a year while others said they enjoy their long summer nights.

Arizona and Hawaii are currently the only states that don't acknowledge daylight savings.  

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.