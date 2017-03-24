House GOP abruptly pulls troubled health care bill - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

House GOP abruptly pulls troubled health care bill

By Associated Press

By ERICA WERNER and ALAN FRAM
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.
    
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., withdrew the legislation after Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote, according to Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong. Just a day earlier, Trump had demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

