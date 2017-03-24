Governor warns House bill could sink infrastructure again - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Governor warns House bill could sink infrastructure again

By MATT VOLZ
Associated Press
    
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The governor's budget director warns that House Republicans' stripped-down infrastructure legislation could result once again in failing to pass a bonding bill for public works and capital projects across Montana.
    
The Republican-led House Appropriations Committee broke up Gov. Steve Bullock's $150 million bonding bill and inserted many of those projects into other infrastructure bills that would be paid for in cash.
    
What's left is $33.4 million in bonding for water, sewer, roads and bridges projects across the state.
    
Budget director Dan Villa said Friday that too few projects remain, meaning that this bill could die for lack of votes, similar to what happened in the 2015 session.
    
Republican Rep. Mike Cuffe of Eureka says $33 million is the highest bond the Republican majority caucus could agree on, though that could change.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

