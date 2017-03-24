Professor, lawmaker, conservationist Bob Ream died Wednesday - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Professor, lawmaker, conservationist Bob Ream died Wednesday

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Bob Ream, a wildlife biology professor, state lawmaker and conservationist, died Wednesday in Helena. He was 80.
    
Officials with Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home declined to release a cause of death, but he previously said he had pancreatic cancer.
    
Ream founded the Wilderness Institute and the Wolf Ecology Project as a professor at the University of Montana. He served in the Montana House from 1983-1997, where he sponsored legislation that created the state's Stream Access Law, the Montana Superfund law and a law that required restitution for illegally taken wildlife.
    
He was chairman of the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission from 2009 to 2013 where he presided over such decisions as delisting gray wolves and managing bison that migrate into Montana from Yellowstone National Park.
    
Funeral arrangements are pending.

