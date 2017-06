Finally Friday and the clouds are already building west of the Continental Divide ahead of tonight’s rain. Some of us will see rain late this afternoon. Hang on to those sunglasses east of the Divide. Here are Friday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 56°/34° Butte: 52°/30° Kalispell: 45°/31° Missoula: 52°/34°