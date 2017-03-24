Watch out for puppy scams says BBB

The Better Business Bureau warns that puppy scams are rampant.

And what's unique about puppy scams, as opposed to many others, is that the victim is usually the one seeking out the scammer, contacting dog breeders that turn out to be illegitimate.

And once you get hooked emotionally from those cute pictures, they’ve got you.

“It looks great, sounds great, but that's where you might fall for the scam,” says Dan Buchta with the Better Business Bureau. “Those might not be legitimate breeders, and they're going to take you for a ride. They’re going to take your money."

It’s exactly what happened to home remodeler J.D. Diehl.

“We lost our Shetland sheepdog last spring,” says Diehl. “And we were looking forward to buying another one."

His family's Shetland Sheepdog Sherlie died last year and left a hole in their family. So, they found jiminies.com, what appeared to be an Atlanta-based breeder.

“If you scrolled down through, they had the testimonials of the prior customers and they were all super happy with pictures with their dogs,” says Diehl.

The breeder insisted on a money-gram. So, J.D. sent $700. Buchta says that was J.D.'s first mistake.

“You always want to use a check or a credit card. That way, if after a couple of days you figure out something's fishy, you have the opportunity to either cancel that check, or work with your credit card company on the fraudulent charge and see if you can get your money back."

J.D says the breeder then demanded more money - - $1,200 for flight insurance for the dog. That's when J.D. pushed back.

"I need more evidence, send us a picture of the puppy,” J.D. recalled telling the breeder. “Things like that. They refused and tried to push the insurance in the sense that if we don't send the money, the dog's going to be sitting in a quarantine area.”

J.D. went to the police; they said it was unlikely they would be able to do anything about it.

“The worst part, as a daddy, is seeing the disappointment on my daughter's face when we realized as a family what happened,” says J.D. “So, that was the hardest part."

We called the people at jiminies.com to see what happened with J.D.'s case, but they didn't return our phone calls.

The Better Business Bureau says it's important to do your research. It recommends insisting on three references that you can call to make sure the dog breeder is legitimate.