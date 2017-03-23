Mattress Firm Student Athlete: Sam Elliott - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Mattress Firm Student Athlete: Sam Elliott

For Flathead High School’s Sam Elliott, his sports accomplishments are vast. He just finished leading the Braves to their first state tournament birth since 2012, and is a dominant present on the baseball diamond, playing for the Lakers. But it’s his skills in the classroom that he is most proud of, caring a 4.0 GPA.

“My mom is a teacher, so she is always in my ear, looking for me to keep push, and it’s something I’ve just always been pushed toward, and something that I have embraced for the most part,” says Elliot.


Sam’s teammates and friends know all too well, that when it comes to Sam and his homework, you best not get in the way.

“We used to go home after school every day and we had to read 30 minutes a day, and our parents would have to sign off, and Sam would have to sit me down and have me read my book, because I was always the wild one out of the two.” says Elliot’s teammate Eric Seaman.
For his head coach Ross Gustafson, it’s quite common to hear from the people that interact with Sam in the classroom on a daily basis.

“I don’t know how many teachers I have had come up and tell me how much they love having Sam Elliott in my class as well. He is just an all around great kid,”says Gustafson.


Besides being a two sport athlete, Sam is involved in the Flathead High School leadership club called Aim High Leadership, which he was nominated for by the staff.

“We are going to be going out into the elementary school and doing tutoring and recess activities, and just kind of getting involved with the younger generation, and get involved with their education and development.” says Elliott.  

