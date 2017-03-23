Mattress Firm Student Athlete: Sam Elliott

On the court, Kelsi McEnaney is a force to be reckoned with. But it’s the off the court attitude and personality that matters more for her coaches.
After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.
The recruitment process of a high school athlete for a college coach can be difficult. But try having the player that you are actively wanting to come play for your school, live under the same roof as you. For Shannon Schweyen, head coach of the Lady Griz, her daughter Jordyn ended the process this past weekend, committing to play for her mother and becoming a member of the Lady Griz.
Just like it is across the United States, Lacrosse is exploding in popularity in the Gallatin Valley.
Bozeman senior Camille Landon is a standout on both the volleyball court and on the track, she is the two-time defending state high jump champion, but she's also a standout in the classroom.
Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.
Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 24th or he will be euthanized. Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery.
All proceeds raised from the challenge go back to benefiting Flathead Youth Homes which helps those children living with neglect, abuse or abandonment in the Flathead.
On the night of June 22nd Emergency responders responded to a house fire on King Way Drive in Evergreen.
Evergreen Fire Chief Craig Williams tells us with more people on the roads, and tourists in the area because of this nice weather accidents and house fires increase.
