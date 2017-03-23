Murray looking to step up as Cats leader - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Murray looking to step up as Cats leader

BOZEMAN -

The Cats are head over heels for their young star Quarterback Chris Murray, so much much so they are tailoring the offense to him, making things simpler by streamlining their play-calling and cutting down on the verbiage.

"I'm a simple man," said Offensive Coordinator Brian Armstrong. "I'm a word guy, so I'm trying to make it simple for myself, and hopefully if it's simple for me, it's simple for them."

"It just makes it way smoother, like the signaling and the different terminology," said Murray. "It makes way more sense and it just clicks more."

Part of the Cats growth this season will depend on the growth of Murray as their quarterback. Murray wants to become a more vocal leader for his team, and that includes speaking to the media, which he did for the very first time on Wednesday.

"This year, since I'm the full quarterback, it's my job to be a leader," said Murray. "Not only on the offense, but as well as the team."

"His command on the field was better," said Armstrong. "Now, he's still got a long way to go, but we had him back using the snap count, we could hear him. That's an improvement. That's an improvement."

One thing that can really help a young QB is having some guys up front to protect him. The Cats return four starters along an offensive line that helped the Cats average 212 rushing yards per game.

"They did a great job for our running backs," said Murray. "Our running backs did great last year. They opened up the holes for me as well and they gave plenty of time to throw the ball last year, and I'm sure they'll do the same this year."

Speaking of the running backs, it will be a whole new look this season with the departures of Chad Newell and Gunnar Brekke, but Nick LaSane and his 7.5 yards per carry is one guy who's ready to shoulder the load.

"Last year, obviously, Nick he got a couple of carries, he did well for us," Murray said. "I know what Nick brings to the table, but I'm excited for what the younger cats bring to the table when it's full pads, live, you know, spring ball game and all that."

It's no coincidence that as Murray improved throughout last season, so did the Cats. And if the Cats can continue to build this year, look no further for proof than Murray himself.

