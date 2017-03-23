New app allows you to test sperm count from home

Nearly one-fifth of young men in the United States suffer from a low sperm count. And if you're concerned you might be one of them, well, there's now an app for that. it'll test your sperm count.

It's called YO Home Sperm Test Kit. It allows you to test your sperm count from the comfort of your home.

Here is how it works.



You download the app on your phone for free and then you have to purchase the YO Kit. The YO Kit comes with supplies required to run two YO home sperm tests on your smartphone. In the kit you have a smartphone clip which will read the sample from a testing slide.



The app works with the YO test kit to both show you a live video of your sperm and measure your motile sperm concentration. The product is FDA approved, however healthcare officials that I spoke to have mixed feelings when it comes to the app.

Mari Dominguez a registered nurse says technology can’t replace a doctor.

Dominguez says, "If you're relying on this to say yes, I’m not going to get someone pregnant or you're trying to get pregnant and you're getting misinformation like oh I have low sperm. To me, it just doesn't have enough clinical accuracy to get somebody useful information."



Diana Finkbeiner who is also a registered nurse was a little more open to the use of the product.

Finkbeiner says, "Technology is certainly a good adjunct and it maybe something people would be more comfortable as a starting point to use in their own home and then advance onto discuss with their primary care provider later on down the road."

According to the creators of YO, The product was four years in development and extensively tested. They say YO's consistent performance of more than 97% accuracy insures a reliable and dependable test result.

Whether or not you trust the results, there is one golden truth about the digital age, there's an app for that.