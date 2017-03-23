Possible new location for Butte Rescue Mission - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Possible new location for Butte Rescue Mission

BUTTE -

Eleven days left till April 3rd, which is the Butte Rescue Mission deadline to find a new location. 

But the rescue mission may have found a new location and may save several residents from living on the streets. 

Director of Butte Rescue Mission Paul Buckley said they are looking at the Old Vacant Madison School Building along Greenwood Avenue.

Buckley said the building meets building and fire codes and of course meets their deadline.

The rescue mission was forced to look for a new location in February when the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department said their current facility was not up to code. 

There will be a Zoning Board meeting on Monday to allow residents nearby to voice their opinions.

The meeting will be held Monday at Butte-Silver Bow's Court House at 5:30 P.M.

