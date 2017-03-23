Anaconda sex assault case handed over to Ravalli County Attorney's office

The investigation still continues in a sex assault case involving two high school Anaconda basketball players.

After one month, the case is now in the hands of the Ravalli County Attorney's office for further review.

Lawyers were only given the complete investigation on the case yesterday, according to Ravalli County Attorney's office.

In the town of Anaconda, questions about what's next in a sex assault investigation that involves two teen basketball players.

One Anaconda resident we asked said the punishment should fit the crime.

"In cases of sexual abuse. I think it should be punishable whether it be adults, teenagers, and children," Melissa Robinson, Anaconda local.

Another person said they wanted to see more guidance for school trips.

"More guidance. Especially, at night when...kids will be kids, they will do anything," said Ivey Staudhor, Anaconda local.

But still no charges in the case, the alleged assault took place last month while the Anaconda basketball team was playing in a tournament in Hamilton.

Anaconda School District Superintendent, Gerry Nolan said even after the incident they will not change any of their policies.