Montanans rally in Missoula against Trump's health care legislation

In Missoula Thursday, demonstrators from the group, Missoula Rises, gathered outside of Senator Steve Daines’ downtown office urging Daines to vote against the new healthcare act.

The dozen or so people there outlined their concerns in a letter they wanted to hand deliver to Steve Daines.

They brought up concerns that the new health care act would strip Medicaid coverage, take away provisions that cover maternal care, immunizations, and many other things.

Beth Gherlein, leader of the Missoula Rises Medicaid subgroup, said this would be economically devastating both on the employment health care side, as well as on the patient side.

Another rally member, Jay Raines, thinks this is an outrageous situation, as many people’s health, and lives, are at risk.

“I don't think it's right that millions of people should lose their health care just so a few rich people can get some tax breaks, because basically that's what this health care initiative is, a bunch of tax breaks for the rich and powerful and it throws the rest of us under the bus," said Raines.

Australia native, Calum Stewart, was amongst the attendees and he says if this were happening in Australia, he would be very concerned.

"A life without access to health care isn't a full life. I think Australians have a very strong respect for the Medicare system that's put in place. It's a system that provides basic health services to all, regardless of income or social status. It's fundamental to a good quality of life in our country and it's something that I have a great appreciation for," said Stewart.

ABC FOX Montana reached out to Senator Daines Thursday and received a comment from his spokesperson, Katie Waldman.

Waldman said “Steve's number one priority is to represent all Montanans and Montana values in the senate. He welcomes the opinions of everyone from the treasure state. The bottom line is, Montanans are facing premium increases on average between 27 and 58 percent for 2017 alone, Obamacare is in a death spiral. Steve wants to make healthcare more affordable for Montanans," said Waldman.