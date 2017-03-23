Flathead organization sets sights on diminishing homeless teen rate

The Sparrow's Nest is the only licensed location for Montana’s homeless teens, that's because the Flathead has a higher rate of homeless teenagers.

Sparrow’s Nest Executive Director Jerramy Dear-Ruel says it's because Flathead teens report it, "If the high school students don't self-identify, either through a high school counselor, teacher or through someone they know. It's really difficult to get an exact number of unaccompanied homeless high school students."

In April, Sparrow's Nest began raising awareness by starting their third Somebodies' Campaign.

Volunteers with The Somebodies’ Campaign stuff mannequins as a way to visualize just who these homeless teens really are.

But the Sparrow's Nest is doing more, they’re constructing a new living space for homeless teens in Kalispell.

And the construction is entirely done by volunteers.

Volunteer Tina Barnes could not pass this opportunity up to give back to the community.

Barnes tells us, "These kids need help and they're able to get help apparently through the government, so we want to help Sparrow's Nest as much as we possibly can. This is a way that we can help them, to the best of our ability."

This new housing near downtown Kalispell will give students just another resource.

Construction of this space is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.