Motorcyclist killed in March crash

A 44-year-old Fairview man died during a Mach 18 crash.

Three motorcycles were traveling northbound on highway 16, when one lost traction and began to swerve into the man's lane. He was pushed north bound in the south bound lane.

A Vehicle hit him and the motorcyclist was ejected. He hit the ground and the vehicle flipped over him. 

The man received a serious injury to the left leg and he was not wearing a helmet.

EMS did CPR and shocked him with an AED and he was transported to Sydney health hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

Speed is considered a factor. 

