Passions flare in Montana legislature over special election by m - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Passions flare in Montana legislature over special election by mail

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The battle over Montana's only congressional seat is being thrust into a legislative fight over whether to conduct the May 25 special election by mail.
    
Passions flared over a bill heard in the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday that seeks to bring relief to counties that say the special election would be a financial and logistical hardship.
    
The committee's chair, Republican Rep. Alan Doane of Bloomfield, halted proceedings and cleared the hearing room Thursday after one woman defied his decision to limit time for testimony from the overflow crowd.
    
Secretary of State Corey Stapleton opposes the measure and suggests that an all-mail ballot could affect the integrity of the balloting.
    
Counties say they face hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs because of the election and might not have adequate polling places.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.